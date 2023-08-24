ASHLAND About two dozen members of the Kentucky People’s Union filed into the packed commission chambers on Thursday afternoon in the city building.
Mark Boykin, of the KPU outreach team, kicked off “public participation” by giving a presentation in front of City Manager Mike Graese, Mayor Matt Perkins and the commissioners.
Boykins extended an invitation to commissioners to knock on doors with KPU members on Monday and/or Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. He also invited anyone to attend the community potluck and learning session on URLTA (Uniform Residential Landlord and Tenant Act) on Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. at the Carol Jackson Unity Center.
The act’s purpose is to encourage landlords and tenants to maintain and improve the quality of housing and to make uniform law with respect to the subject of Landlord-Tenant rights among states that enact it. KRS 383.500-383.715 pertain to URLTA.
According to KPU, five county jurisdictions and 18 cities have adopted URLTA. No northeastern Kentucky areas have done so to this point.
“We started knocking doors in May of 2022 to identify main community concerns and hear people’s hopes and visions for Ashland,” Boykin said.
He said they heard about housing, the opioid epidemic, jobs and health care.
Forty KPU members united in December 2022 and decided housing would be the focus of 2023.
Jeanette Marks, who is a KPU member and a renter in Ashland, took to the podium and spoke glowingly of the city. She said there is great potential specifically in art and music, and she thanked the mayor and others behind the beautification of Ashland.
“But all of this is to no avail if we don’t have safe and affordable housing,” Marks said. “… As a basic human right, many (in Ashland) do not have safe and affordable places to live. A lot of it is preventable.”
Marks talked about unfavorable personal past experiences with a landlord, who she referred to as a “slumlord.”
“He was putting profit ahead of people and he was enabled to do that because nothing was in place to hold landlords accountable,” she said. “… (KPU) is getting signatures. People want URLTA, they want a registry of landlords and the majority want this regardless of their race, religion or political persuasion. Good housing is a basic human right.”
“On behalf of the commission, thank you, sincerely,” Perkins said to Boykin, Marks and the KPU members following the presentation. “It shows the compassion, the concern you have for your fellow man; it’s a commitment. It’s a hard task to go door to door. You’ve done the hard work. We will take everything that you’ve brought to us today and will probably be bringing to us in the future to heart and we will work with staff to look at how we can always do better with affordable and safe housing.”
Other notable items from Thursday’s commission meeting:
• Ashland boys basketball coach Ryan Bonner and seven players showed up to make everyone aware of the Catch a Tomcat 5K Fun Run and Walk. It is set for Saturday, Sept. 23, at 9 a.m. at Central Park. Cost is $25 for early registration (prior to Aug. 31), $30 from Sept. 1-22 and $40 on race day. Visit catchatomcat5k.eventbrite.com to register.
• Visit AKY Director Brandy Clark and Public Information Officer Erika Bonner played a YouTube video called “Visit AKY Summer 2023 Live Music Trail” to display how the live music scene has developed in Ashland.
• The commission approved a second reading of an agreement with the Salvation Army to receive $17,522.89 of Community Development Block Grant funds.
• It approved a second reading of a change order between the city, the department of engineering and Tribute Contracting & Consultants, LLC, for a waterline replacement project decreasing by $40,369.25 for the department of engineering. It’s part of a $1.7 million project that will hopefully ensure fewer waterline breaks in the future.
• In new business, the commission approved upon first reading a rent increase of $10 per unit for Gla-low Apartments effective Oct. 1.
“From the housing authority, we have to adopt federal rates,” clarified commissioner Amanda Clark.
Perkins added that extensive upgrades have been made at Gla-low to make the apartments safer and more presentable.
• The commission voted unanimously to approve a $7.2 million agreement between Ashland and Allard Excavation, LLC, for Winchester Avenue improvements. The project is funded with various grants through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission with a local match of $1.2 million budgeted in the capital purchase improvement fund (general fund).
• During commissioner comments, Marty Gute looked ahead to September, mentioning the sold-out Appalachian Regional Commission conference at The Delta by Marriott on Sept. 11-12 to be followed by Poage Landing Days (Sept. 15-17). He also mentioned his upcoming 50th high school class reunion, and he said he would “party like it’s 1999” but assured he’d be home by 10.
• Gute also highlighted a successful Market on the Square. Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs reminded everyone of Business After Hours on Thursday evening, which was sponsored by Foundation For The Tri-State.