GREENUP The Kentucky Outdoor Press Association presented a check to the Kentucky Division of Fish and Wildlife Wednesday to send five Greenup County kids to Camp Webb.
The summer camp is open to kids in grades 4-6 from around the region to learn outdoors skills such as boating, archery, gun safety, how to identify flora and fauna and fishing, to name a few.
Jesse Spears-Nelson, a conservation educator, said many of the kids attend the camp on scholarship — hence the donation by KOPA, along with other organizations.
“Some of these kids have never left home, have never been away from home,” Spears-Nelson said. “They’ve never been on vacation or anything like that. So it’s good to get them out there to experience new things.”
In years past, usually 200 kids from each county attend — however, Spears-Nelson said due to concerns about COVID, that number was scaled back to 170 this year.
The Greenup County kids — who hail from all the elementary schools in Greenup County — will be attending July 11-18.
While some campers take to the outdoors like a deer to a thicket, others take adjusting to the great outdoors, according to Spears-Nelson.
“I always say if I can get them to Wednesday, we’re in the clear,” she said. “They’re usually home sick or missing their video games the first two nights, but once they get over that hump, they usually have a blast.”
On hand to present the check was KOPA President Tom Clay, his mother Wanda Clay (presenting on behalf of her late husband, Soc), outdoor photographer Rob Bentley, local fishing writer Chris Erwin and living legend G. Sam Piatt, the king of Kinniconick.
Tom Clay said a love of the great outdoors builds citizenship.
“I truly feel that an individual who gets outdoors, whether that be hunting, fishing, hiking, boating or whatever they enjoy, is a better citizen,” he said.
Clay and Bentley met at Camp Webb when they were in fifth grade, Bentley said.
“You learn lifelong skills there — I can still identify trees based on the bark and the leaves,” Bentley said. “But I also made a lifelong friend with Tom here. We went to different schools, so Camp Webb is how we met.”
