By LEE WARD
The Daily Independent
MOREHEAD Even though the town of Slaughters has a population of only 238, Chris Knight, who hails from the area, gets inspiration from the people there.
“I have a big family in a rural area, you know a lot of people, you get turned loose when you’re 13,” he said. “You find if you look, you find something to write about.”
He said he doesn’t write about particular people, but people inspire many of his songs.
“My grandmother lived to be three months shy of 100, and there were a lot of stories she could tell, so I had a lot of material when I started writing songs,” he said.
His latest album, “Almost Daylight,” was released in October 2019, just in time to be hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic. He was able to tour until March 2020.
“We were in Texas for a good, long run and then, in the middle of March in Austin, everything was already shut down, but they were leaving it up to me if we wanted to come and play,” he said, which he did, to a crowd. This year, he’s performed several shows in April and May, with one upcoming at The Venue in Morehead.
The 60-year-old singer-songwriter also has been influenced by a wide range of music, from Jackson Browne and John Prine to Lynryrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top.
“When I was a kid growing up in the ’70s, on the backside of the ’60s, and hearing that stuff on the radio, I listened to a lot of rock and roll because they used to play good stuff on the radio,” he said. “I listened to country, I heard them on the radio and liked them a lot.” He said Steve Earle and John Prine had the most profound effect. “I started writing songs after I heard Steve Earle,” he said.
Most of the songs on “Almost Daylight,” his eighth album, are original, as is usual for Knight. But he decided to include his version of “Flesh and Blood” by Johnny Cash. “I thought we did a real good job on it and it was recorded a good while ago, so I thought maybe a lot of people hadn’t heard it.”
He also included a cover of “Mexican Home” by John Prine. “I finally got comfortable with playing and singing it after 10 years of banging around on it,” he said.
