CATLETTSBURG A South Point man accused of breaking into an Ashland home, waving a knife and grabbing up his 6-month-old baby has been indicted by a Boyd County grand jury.
On Tuesday, the grand jury issued a single-count indictment against 20-year-old Jonathan T. Adkins on a charge of burglary.
Adkins is accused of breaking into an apartment last week on Roberts Drive, wielding a knife and grabbing his baby. The mother was able to wrestle the child away from the suspect. Adkins is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.
First-degree burglary is a class B felony punishable with between 10 and 20 years in prison. An indictment is a merely an accusation and should not be considered an indication of guilt.
Anyone named in an indictment is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The following people were also indicted by the grand jury:
• Johnny R. Fields, 44, of Greenup, was indicted on a sole count of second-degree possession of a forged instrument.
• Darianne M. Short, 27, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of credit card fraud less than $500 in value over the course of six months and two counts of third-degree burglary. Short was picked up over the weekend on unrelated charges in which she is accused of attempting to stash drugs in front of a child.
• McKenzie L. Mize, 23, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-offense simple possession of meth.
• Fred Fraley, 47, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of second-offense simple possession of meth.
• Frankie D. Baker, 42, of Bakersfield, California, was indicted on one count of public intoxication, one count of resisting arrest, one count of first-offense simple possession of meth, one count of simple possession of weed and one count of tampering with physical evidence.
(606) 326-2653 |