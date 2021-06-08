ASHLAND A knife fight that began in a car on Winchester Avenue Monday evening spilled out onto the streets, according to Ashland Police.
Three are believed to have incurred injuries after a fight broke out inside a car traveling on Winchester around 6 p.m, APD Chief Todd Kelley confirmed. The chief characterized the fight as stemming from a “domestic dispute.”
Kelley said the car stopped in the area of 49th Street and Winchester and spilled onto the street. One person was flown for treatment in Huntington, while another was taken for treatment at King’s Daughter Medical Center, Kelley said.
A third person is still on the loose, but is believed to have been injured as well, Kelley said.
“We’re still in the preliminary investigation of this,” Kelley said. “We are working with the Boyd County Commonwealth’ Attorney Office in this case.”
Kelley repeated everyone involved in the fight knew each other.
(606) 326-2653 |