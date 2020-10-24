ASHLAND
The Kiwanis Breakfast Club of Ashland will have its annual pancake breakfast on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 12 noon at First Baptist Church at 1700 Winchester Avenue in Ashland.
Cost is $7 for adults, $4 for children under 12 and it’s free for kids under 3. The breakfast deal includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage patties, biscuits, gravy, coffee, juice and milk.
Delivery, curbside and takeout orders are available. Call (859) 412-2016.
Limited dine-in seating will be available. Masks are required. CDC and Kentucky COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
All of the profits benefit youth programs and projects in the community.
There will also be a closeout ornament sale — Summer Motion and Marathon are $3 each or $5 for two, and Ashland Skyline ornaments are $5 apiece.