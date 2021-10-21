ASHLAND The Ashland Breakfast Kiwanis Club will host its annual pancake breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 7 a.m. to noon at the Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church (1701 Winchester Ave.).
On the menu: Pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, orange juice, milk, and coffee.
Cost is $8 for adult tickets. Cost is $4 for children 4-12. Children 3 and under are free.
Tthere will be no charge for pastors from the tri-state area.
The annual breakfast is one of the club’s largest fundraising projects. Proceeds will help fund the following: youth programs, including Bring Up Grades (BUG) at Crabbe, Fairview, Catlettsburg and Cannonsburg elementaries; Amtrykes for children with disabilities; and the annual elementary schools’ track meet in the spring.
The club will also be selling its one-of-a-kind Christmas tree ornaments, featuring local attractions. The newest ornament showcasing the “Skyline of Ashland” is $5, while past ornaments featuring the Marathon Refinery and Summer Motion will be sold for $3 each, while supplies last.
Tickets can be purchased from club members or at the door. Delivery, curbside or takeout orders are available. Call (606) 371-9013 on the day of the breakfast to place your order.
All health department COVID-19 restrictions will be followed. For any questions about the breakfast, call Bill Burch at (606) 928-7114.