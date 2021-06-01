Kevin Smith received the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award at Tuesday’s Ashland-Breakfast Kiwanis Club meeting.
His number of service hours total over 4,000 including service as a volunteer fireman, lifeguard, Upward basketball official and as parade coordinator. Smith has volunteered in Mississippi for hurricane relief, assisted youth group on camping and rafting trips and worked with the Boy Scouts of America.
For the Ashland Breakfast Kiwanis Club Smith is a member of board of directors, has served as grant writer and coordinator of AK Steel Self-Reliance Awards committee. Smith has been president, president-elect and part president of the club along with serving in other roles.
Smith’s service includes many local and national causes and organizations, such as diabetes, firearm safety, Future Farmers of America, Beta Club, and the Kentucky Counselors Association. Hours and years of service lead to Smith being awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award on Tuesday.
Smith joins fellow members Bill Burch, Lynn Hutchinson, Chuck Charles, Shelly Wilburn and Jerry Henderson in achieving the recognition. He considers being recognized alongside those fellow Kiwanis members and honor.
"It's good to be around people that like to serve others, it's a good support mechanism," Smith said.
Smith has served as an educator for 39 years and many of his volunteer service hours are connected to the Ashland school system.
Smith was the coordinator for Hatcher’s accelerated reading celebration and the school’s national beta club sponsor. He has served as the president of Kentucky School Counselor’s Association and has been named Elementary School Counselor of the Year. He also received the Leadership Award from the Kentucky Counselors Association, where he has also served as President.
"I’ve always looked for opportunities to serve other people in any capacity; in my professional life, my retired life, my service life," said Smith.
The award recipient explained that his parents instilled the desire to do good and live by the golden rule.
"When you volunteer and serve other people, you don’t do it for certificates of notoriety or places in the paper," Smith said. "I do it because it is the right thing to do."
Smith credited the Ashland-Breakfast Kiwanis Club over himself, telling of all the opportunities the club brings to it members to serve.
"Anybody in the community can join and be with like-minded people," Smith said. "We encourage you to come to our meeting and join us every Tuesday on Zoom."
The club can be found on Facebook as Ashland Breakfast Kiwanis or on kiwanis.org under clubs.
"We make changes one step at a time and with Kiwanis, it's one child at a time," said Smith.
