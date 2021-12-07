GREENUP The Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County made a $500 donation to the Kisses of Grace Backpack Program after learning the weekend food project that serves 75 students each week in the Russell school system is being squeezed by inflation, according to a news release.
Mary Ann Boggs, one of the program’s coordinators, explained in a recent meeting that lately the demand for the weekend food packages has exceeded supply and that the number of items normally included has been reduced.
Kiwanis members also agreed to add Kisses of Grace’s food program to its Dec. 11 Breakfast with Santa and Reindeer Run projects. Anyone planning to attend either event is encouraged to bring a food item that can be used in the program.
The program works out of Bridges Christian Church, where food supplies are stored and the weekend packages are assembled, Boggs said. The food bags are then delivered to the appropriate schools for distribution on Fridays, stated the release.
The bags include such items as microwave cups of macaroni and cheese, canned soups and pasta, Vienna sausage, pouch tuna and chicken, pudding and Jello cups, snack cakes and cookies, fruit cups and bottled water. All items should be pop top cans or packages that can be opened without a can opener.
The target items for the Kiwanis pancake breakfast and Reindeer Run 5K will be peanut butter and saltine crackers, but any items will be welcome, according to the release.
Pancake breakfast
The pancake breakfast will run from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Russell Middle School cafeteria on Saturday. The club will serve all-you-can-eat pancakes with sausage and milk, coffee and orange juice. Cost is $6 ($4 for ages 4-12 and children under 3 free). Santa will be present throughout the morning. The second annual Reindeer Run will start at 8:30.
Registration will open at 7 a.m. in the parking area near the cafeteria. Cost is $25 and participants will receive a long-sleeve shirt featuring the race logo, a Christmas ornament and a ticket to the pancake breakfast. Shirts and the ornament will be mailed to participants about a week after the run.
Runners are encouraged to dress as their favorite Christmas character, like reindeer, elves, snowmen or women, even the Grinch or abominable snowman. Gift cards will be given to those judged as the best, stated the release.