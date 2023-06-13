PORTSMOUTH The Kiwanis Club of Portsmouth recently received an award from ServeOhio through the Ohio Commission on Service and Volunteerism for its Cool Kids Read program. The club was awarded a $1,000 grant to support the continuation of the program.
The ServeOhio Awards, made possible through support from the American Electric Power Foundation, recognize outstanding people, groups and initiatives in each region of Ohio who make great contributions to their communities through service and volunteerism.
“We consistently look for opportunities to support our local youth,” Kiwanis Club of Portsmouth President Misty Simco said. “To obtain the acknowledgment of the state of Ohio for our efforts is beyond words.”
Kiwanis organizes the annual Cool Kids Read program in partnership with Shawnee State University’s (SSU) Project Bear program and the Scioto County Public Library to promote literacy to second-graders in seven school districts in Scioto County. Kiwanis Key Club members at Clay, Portsmouth East, Wheelersburg, Portsmouth West, Portsmouth, Notre Dame and Green High Schools, as well as the members of the Circle K Club at SSU, distribute free books and encourage students to read in fun and engaging ways.
