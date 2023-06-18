PORTSMOUTH The Kiwanis Club of Portsmouth presented scholarships to several local students planning to pursue academic endeavors.
They are:
⦁ Kamryn Bradford, Notre Dame High School, who is pursuing a dual teaching license in primary education and intervention specialist. She also was the recipient of the Honorable Judge Paul E. Fowler Kiwanis Scholarship.
⦁ Karlee York, West Portsmouth High School, who pursing a degree in radiology technology
⦁ Isabella Fultz, Valley High School, who is pursuing an associate degree in nursing and plans to obtain her registered nursing license.
⦁ Kathryn Nelson, Notre Dame High School, who is pursuing a degree in art education.
All four students plan to attend Shawnee State University in the fall.
Other scholarship committee members include Matt Hammer, Leigh Greene, Todd Medley, Jay Hash, Nancy Ross, Jeff Smith and Marlo Ridout.
For more information, visit kiwanisofportsmouth.com.