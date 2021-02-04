ASHLAND A charity online auction is available for viewing today, so shoppers can be prepared when the bidding starts on Feb. 15.
Key to Sweet Dreams bedtime kits is a project of the Boyd County High School Key Club, with help from Jasmine Webb, a member of the Russell Key Club.
The club raises money to provide bedtime kits for children who receive a bed from Ashland Build-A-Bed. The kits contain a set for sheets, a comforter or quilt, pillow, stuffed animal, book, alarm clock, reusable laundry bag and full-sized hygiene products for the whole family to use. Cost ranges from $125 to $150 per kit. This year, Ashland Build-A-Bed provided 100 beds.
Last year, Webb organized a silent auction for the same cause during the Ashland-Boyd County basketball game, raising $3,000. This year, the club called to ask for Webb’s help and she said she hopes to raise at least that much. Because of the pandemic, the auction went online.
Items in the auction will be at least a $50 gift cards fronm local businesses. Webb’s mother, Christina Jordan, said businesses can still donate an item by calling her office at (606) 326-1234.
Some of the items up for auction include a $150 fishing rod from Borders; Jordan, a dentist, will offer a bleaching treatment worth $400; two $50 gift cards for Pollock’s Jewelers; a ratchet set from O’Reilly’s Auto Parts; as well as nail salons, dress shops, makeup artists and bakeries. Those who don’t want to shop also will have the opportunity to simply donate.
Even though Webb goes to a different school and is in a different Key Club, she said she was happy to help.
“I knew it was a great opportunity and that was needed in the community,” she said.
To view items in the Key To Sweet Dreams bedtime kits, visit https://rvce.betterworld.org/auctions/bedtime-kits-by-boyd-county-high. The auction will begin Feb. 15 and continue through Feb. 21. Businesses wishing to donate items for auction may call (606) 326-1234.