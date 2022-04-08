WURTLAND Kite Day has been rescheduled to Sunday because of bad weather.
The free event, from noon to 4 p.m. at McKell Middle School football field, will include free Kona Ice, cotton candy, face painting, small kites and make-and-take hand kites.
The opening ceremony at noon will include the McKell Middle School Band.
Kite-themed art by students in Greenup County will be on display, as well as a giant balloon sculpture.
Anne Stephens, Greenup County Tourism Board chairwoman stressed the importance of Kite Day.
“Family events like this are an important part of strengthening community ties and sharing community pride,” she said. “Greenup Tourism wants to help families enjoy our own resources close to home so that we can all invite people to come and visit us, knowing what we have to offer.”
Live music will be presented by student groups and Dragonfly Food Truck will feature kid-friendly options.
A photo booth, animal spinners and wind socks are planned and special guests will make appearances throughout the day.
Attendees may bring their own kite or purchase one from New Era Kite Club; prices range from $5 to $100.
The Greenup County Schools Literacy Grant will sponsor a book give-away for all children who attend.
Sarah Kelsey, instructional coordinator, said the school system’s collaboration with the tourism group and the UK Extension Agency creates a great opportunity.
“Kite Day allows us to engage with families while they have fun and get resources to take home, such as a free book sponsored by our literacy grant, a free kite sponsored, in part, by our Family Resource Centers, and more,” she said.
A Story Walk with the Greenup County Public Library and collaboration on an art project to commemorate Kite Day will be offered. Artist Lorna Rose has been commissioned to create a paint-by-number canvas that will welcome patrons to contribute their artistic skills.
The finished canvas will be on display in the Greenup Courthouse the week following the event.
Kite Day also will be the launch of the Discover Greenup project, #TourGreenup. The Greenup County Tourism Commission project aims to encourage local people to visit each of the areas across Greenup County that have destinations of interest, Stephens said.
“Greenup County has historical markers, artifacts, points of interest, murals, family/locally owned shopping, restaurants, agritourism, bike trails, hiking trails, outdoor adventure and many other opportunities for us to enjoy where we live, work, and play,” she said.
For more information, call Stephens at (606) 836-0201.