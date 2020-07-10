The Community Kitchen in Ashland reopened on Monday, and that reopening marked a renaming of its dining hall.
“We opened on Monday, and it is The United Way of Northeast Kentucky Dining Hall,” said Executive Director Dr. Desmond Barrett. The Board of Directors decided to rename it to honor all of the support the Kitchen has received from The United Way over the years. “We opened on Monday and began serving for the first time indoors in three and a half months. During those three and a half months we were serving outside in our parking lot. “
Barrett said he had seen a decrease in the numbers of people in the wake of the stimulus program, because many had extra resources at that time. But as those funds were spent, he has seen a rise in the numbers of individuals and families requiring assistance.
“We are now heading back to the normal numbers of people we have served,” Barrett said. “Last year we served 42,078 meals. From March until the end of May we had served over 7,000 meals through the parking lot as we continue to serve the community.”
Safety and social distancing have changed the mechanics of the way food is served at the Kitchen. Part of these changes include marking the required 6-foot distance on the floors and adding multiple stations where individuals can sanitize their hands, the latter being a requirement on entering the dining hall. The flow of traffic has been altered as well, Barrett said. Before, patrons would enter from the entrance inside The Neighborhood building; now they enter from the alley space directly into the Kitchen.
“Before, we could seat 140 individuals at mealtimes,” Barrett said. “We’ve now cut that down to 65 seats.”
Barrett said there may need to be multiple scheduled times for meals in the future — or several shifts. But he said they are determined to continue feeding everyone who needs a meal and will make whatever adjustments necessary to keep providing a service the community needs.
“This is the human side of it, the human need,” Barrett said. “We are not just serving a meal; we are helping an individual human being.”