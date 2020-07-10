Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

A few thunderstorms this evening. Mostly clear skies late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

A few thunderstorms this evening. Mostly clear skies late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.