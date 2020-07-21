ASHLAND He can gather your grocery items with a couple of sweeps of the arm. He can delivery them to your car in a snap. He’s Captain Provisions and his motto is No Snack Left Behind.
He’s also Shane Kirk, a worker at Kroger in Ashland and a winner of Farm Rich Foods’ 2020 Snacktion Hero, a program aimed at honoring America’s grocery workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kirk, nominated by local resident Amber Hensley, was chosen from nearly 600 nominations submitted for local grocery store employees on the frontlines across the country.
As a Snacktion Hero, Kirk earned a donation of $500 to a charity of his choice: He chose Hillcrest-Bruce Mission.
Mike Maynard, executive director of Hillcrest-Bruce Mission, said he didn’t know Kirk, who called in May to tell Maynard he’d chosen Hillcrest-Bruce to receive the money if he won, and again later in June when Kirk found out he was chosen.
Maynard said it was “amazing” and he didn’t know Kirk’s connection to the mission or why it was chosen.
Maynard said they’ve received the check and it was a great help dealing with an increase in demand at the mission’s pantry during the pandemic.
“You had a lot of pantries that either shut down because they’re run by older volunteers or they had to change who they do stuff, like with driving up and getting handed a box of food,” Maynard said. “We stayed open seven days a week as usual and we let people know we’ll help out if their pantry is closed, so we picked up quite a few people from other places. We also got newly laid-off people, so we had quite a few new families and that extra money was able to help us make sure we had enough food.”
Farm Rich, the company that offered the contest, expressed its gratitude for front-line food workers.
“We are all so incredibly grateful for the dedicated, hard-working grocery store employees across the country who are helping to get food on tables during this quarantine period,” Ciera Womack, Farm Rich senior marketing manager, said. “Snacktion Heroes is just one small way we can celebrate their commitment while also providing food for families who may be in need at this time.”
