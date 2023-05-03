IRONTON An annual adult and youth basketball event with hefty prizes is scheduled for Memorial Day weekend (May 26-28).
A $3,000 prize will go to the top adult team — as long as a minimum of 10 teams are in the bracket.
Trophies will go to the champion and runner-up youth teams.
The tournament — sponsored by My Town Auto Mall and Addiction Recovery Care — is at the 9th and Madison playground courts in Ironton.
Registration deadline is Monday, may 15.
Registration fee is $350 for adult teams (ages 18 and over). Cost is $125 for youth teams (ages 10-17).
Registration forms are available at kingzofthekourtz.com. Email completed registration forms to koksignups@gmail.com. A waiver is accessible on the website as well.
The tournament’s director is Antonio Murphy.