A lifelong bookkeeper with a family tie to a prominent position in Boyd County is now in the running for that spot.
Myra King, who’s spent the last five years of her career working as the county clerk’s office bookkeeper, will represent the Democratic Party in the Nov. 3 special election created by her mother’s retirement earlier this spring.
Debbie Jones called it a career after 39 years in government service on April 1. She spent the last 14 years as the county clerk. Susan Campbell is the interim clerk.
King didn’t envision her mom retiring when she did, but Jones had talked about it some.
“She started talking about it a little bit, and yeah, I started thinking about it,” King said. “Really, the way she worked at it for so many years, that inspired me.”
King will run against Republican Kevin Johnston. Jones beat Johnston in the Democratic primary race in 2018. He since switched parties.
King said she’s qualified because she has experience in the office.
“I’ve worked in every department — motor vehicles, notary, marriage licenses, deeds, delinquent taxes, you name it,” King said.
King said she’s been a bookkeeper for several businesses over the years, including Pollock’s Jewelers for 15. When the job opened up at the clerk’s office, Jones hired her.
“She gave me front and center access, which is the best training program possible,” King said. “I was inspired to run because I care about the residents of Boyd County. I want to continue to provide reliable and sufficient service to the residents. I’m excited to have this opportunity.”
One controversial topic at the end of Jones’s tenure was becoming a fee pooling office at the request of the Boyd County Fiscal Court.
Said King on the subject: “With the interim clerk, we’ve put that in place. I’m perfectly willing to work with the fiscal court to do the fee pooling. Government offices can and should work together.”
King said she is currently looking forward to completely emerging from the COVID-19 shutdown.
“We’re ready to accommodate the public,” she said. The office reopened earlier this week.
Myra King is married to Craig King. They have no children.
