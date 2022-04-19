ASHLAND King’s Daughters Orthopedics and Sports Medicine will offer free sports physicals for student athletes ages 13 to 19. There will be three dates in Kentucky and two in Ohio during May, as well as two make-up dates in July.
Wednesday, May 11, 5-8 p.m.
King’s Daughters Vitality Center, 1180 St. Christopher Drive, Ashland
• 5 p.m. – Boyd County/Fairview
• 5:30 p.m. – Russell
• 6 p.m. – Ashland/Holy Family
• 6:30 p.m. – Rose Hill/Raceland
• 7 p.m. – Greenup County
Friday, May 13, 9-11 a.m.
Portsmouth High School Gym, 1225 Gallia St., Portsmouth
• 9 a.m. – Portsmouth City Schools
Monday, May 16, 1-3 p.m.
Johnson Central High School Gym, 257 N. Mayo Trail, Paintsville
• 1 p.m. – Johnson Central
Wednesday, May 18, 5-7 p.m.
Kentucky Christian University Gym, 100 Academic Parkway, Grayson
• 5 p.m. – East Carter
• 5:30 p.m. – West Carter
• 6 p.m. – Elliott County
Thursday, May 19, 5-8 p.m.
South Point High School Stadium, 983 County Road 60, South Point
• 5 p.m. – South Point
• 5:30 p.m. – Symmes Valley/Dawson-Bryant
• 6 p.m. – Ironton/St. Joseph Central
• 6:30 p.m. – Rock Hill
Friday, July 8 from 8 a.m.-noon
Parking Lot J, KDMC, Central Avenue and 25th Street, Ashland
Friday, July 15 from 9 – 11 a.m.
KDMS Portsmouth Orthopedics, 1729 Kinneys Lane, Suite 102, Portsmouth
If an athlete can’t make any of the free dates, they are welcome to make an appointment in the office for a $25 fee or visit their primary care provider or pediatrician. Masks or facial coverings must be worn at all times. Social distancing will be enforced. Sports physical forms must be completed before arrival in ink with a parent or guardian signature. Physicals will be performed by athletic trainers and orthopedic staff. For more information, call (606) 327-0036 or (740) 351-0980.