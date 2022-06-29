ASHLAND King’s Daughters Medical Center announced this week that it is the first in Kentucky to offer Aquablation therapy for the treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
The first procedures were performed Wednesday, June 22, according to a press release.
BPH, or an enlarged prostate, is a non-cancerous condition where the prostate has grown to be larger than normal. One in two men ages 51 to 60 have BPH, and the incidence increases every decade of life, stated the release.
If left untreated, BPH can cause significant health problems, including irreversible bladder or kidney damage, bladder stones and incontinence.
Aquablation therapy is a different type of treatment for BPH, said the release.. It’s an advanced, minimally invasive treatment that uses the power of water delivered with robotic precision to provide best-in-class and long-lasting symptom relief, regardless of prostate size or shape.
King’s Daughters urologists Jeremy Bonzo, M.D., William Boykin, M.D., Justin Dixon, M.D., and Charles Thorndyke, M.D., are the first surgeons to use Aquablation therapy at King’s Daughters.