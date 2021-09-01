ASHLAND King's Daughters Health Foundation awarded $19,000 in college scholarships this summer to area students pursuing college degrees.
The Edna and Mildred Monk Memorial Nursing Scholarship was awarded to five students pursuing degrees in nursing. The $1,000 scholarship provides assistance with the first year’s tuition, room, board, books and lab fees. It is open to dependents of King's Daughters team members.
This year’s scholarship recipients are the following:
• Benjamin Hammond, son of Bob and Katherine Hammond. A graduate of Russell High School, Hammond plans to attend Northern Kentucky University.
• Lydia Pack, daughter of Cynthia Pack. A graduate of Ironton High School, Pack plans to attend Ohio University Athens.
• Natalie Tackett, daughter of Matt and Trista Tackett. A graduate of Fairview High School, Tackett plans to attend Ashland Community and Technical College.
• Nevaeh Whelan, daughter of Tom and Michele Vallance and Josh and Katie Whelan. A graduate of Wheelersburg High School, Nevaeh plans to attend Shawnee State University.
• Carolyn Whitt, daughter of Kevin and Susan Whitt. A graduate of Russell High School, Whitt plans to attend Kentucky Christian University.
"This scholarship has been funded by the Monk family for many years," said Laura Patrick, King's Daughters Health Foundation director. "We cannot thank Edward Monk and the Monk family enough for their generosity and commitment to nursing's future.”
The Boyd County Medical Society awarded $6,000 in scholarships to four students, representing the four high schools in the Ashland-Russell area. The $1,500 scholarship provides assistance with the first year’s tuition, room, board, books and lab fees and is open to students pursuing any field of study.
This year’s scholarship recipients include:
• Hannah Allen, daughter of Mike and Tonya Allen. A graduate of Russell High School, Allen plans to attend the University of Kentucky.
• Leah Blevins, daughter of Kara Blevins and the late Marshall Blevins, M.D. A graduate of Boyd County High School, Leah plans to attend Georgetown College.
• Andrew Evans, son of Ronnie and Lisa Evans. A graduate of Fairview High School, Evans plans to attend the University of Louisville.
• Emily Trogdon, daughter of Pamela Trogdon. A graduate of Ashland Blazer High School, Trogdon plans to attend Midway University.
The Stewart Health Foundation Scholarship was awarded to Paige Duncan, daughter of Eric and Lorie Duncan. A graduate of Greenup County High School, Duncan plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University. The $2,000 scholarship provides assistance with the first year’s tuition, room, board, books and lab fees and is open to students pursuing any field of study. The scholarship is renewable for up to four years, as long as the recipient maintains a 2.50 GPA with a minimum of 12 hours of classes per semester.