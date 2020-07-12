King’s Daughters Family Care and Urgent Care centers in Grayson are relocating. Beginning today, the Family Care Center will see patients at 100 Bellefonte Drive, in the former OLBH building. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. Primary care providers include Maria Nash, M.D., Abigail Beck, APRN, Traci Boyd, APRN, Jodi Conley, PA, and Tara James, PA. Brittany Bond, APRN, provides pediatric care.
The specialty clinics of nephrologists Charbel Salem, M.D., and Ryann Pangan, M.D., and otolaryngologist William Van Beneden, D.O., will also relocate to 100 Bellefonte Drive.
Also beginning Monday, the Urgent Care Center will be located inside the King’s Daughters Medical Specialties building on the KCU campus, located at 609 N. Carol Malone Blvd. Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., daily. Urgent care providers include Evan Condee, D.O., Charles Conley, D.O., Corey Frasier, APRN, Barbara Hale, APRN, Derrick Mills, APRN, and Don Ramey, APRN. The Urgent Care Center will also be home to the King’s Daughters sports medicine clinic with Andy Gilliland, M.D.
Cardiologists David Bush, M.D., and Arash Seratnahaei, M.D.; vascular surgeon Abdallah Naddaf, M.D.; gastro nurse practitioner Greg Moore, APRN; pulmonology nurse practitioner Anna Bayes, APRN; women’s health nurse practitioner Jessica Duncan, APRN; and our Heart Failure telehealth service with Evie Hill, APRN, will continue seeing patients at the Medical Specialties building.
For the health and safety of all patients and team members, social distancing and viral screening measures are in place at all King’s Daughters locations. Patients will be screened upon arrival and will wait in their vehicles until their exam room is ready.