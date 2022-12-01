ASHLAND Northeastern Kentucky’s largest employer officially became part of the University of Kentucky on Thursday, according to a UK press release.
King’s Daughters is under the UK umbrella now.
King’s Daughters will retain its identity and continue to make decisions locally.
KD and UK had been partners for just about two years as members of Royal Blue Health LLC.
“Advancing Kentucky is the goal for everything we do at the University of Kentucky and the health and well-being of the people in the Commonwealth is critical to that mission,” said UK President Dr. Eli Capilouto. “King’s Daughters and its team will help move this vision forward by continuing to provide high-quality health care to Ashland and the surrounding region as it has for decades.”
Over the last couple years, King’s Daughters experienced considerable growth in employees an an increase in revenue. It has also has started building and expanding infrastructure to improve access and care.
UK and King’s Daughters have satisfied all requirements and finalized necessary documents to complete the transition as of Thursday, according to the press release. The UK Board of Trustees approved plans for KD to become part of UK back in October.
“King’s Daughters has been invested in the people and this region for more than 120 years,” said King’s Daughters President/CEO Kristie Whitlach. “Being part of UK provides opportunities for King’s Daughters to continue to enhance services, update equipment and facilities, continue hiring of needed team members and ensure long-term financial stability.”
King’s Daughters currently has more than 5,000 employees, 465 licensed beds and 600 physicians and advanced practitioners. It has more than 50 ambulatory centers and practice locations, a long-term care facility, a medical transport company and six urgent care centers, according to the news release.
This transition, according to the release, will not impact employees’ positions, duties or daily work and they will keep their KD date-of-hire and benefits.