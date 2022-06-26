ASHLAND The King’s Daughters Health Foundation recently awarded $19,000 in college scholarships to area students pursuing college degrees, thanks to generous donations.
The Edna and Mildred Monk Memorial Nursing Scholarship was awarded to five students pursuing degrees in nursing. The $1,000 scholarship provides assistance with the first year’s tuition, room, board, books and lab fees and is open to dependents of King’s Daughters team members.
This year’s scholarship recipients include:
• Kaylee Christian, daughter of Chastity and Brian Christian. A graduate of Green High School, Christian plans to attend Shawnee State University.
• Asha Copas-Shelton, daughter of Marty Copas and Nicole Peters. A graduate of Fairview High School, Copas-Shelton plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University.
• Kaylee Dickison, daughter of Bennie and Amy Dickison. A graduate of Russell High School, Dickison plans to attend the University of Kentucky.
• Madelyn Perry, daughter of Jody and Andrea Perry. A graduate of Wayne High School, Perry plans to attend Marshall University.
• Rylee Vernatter, daughter of Ryan and Brandy Vernatter. A graduate of Boyd County High School, Rylee plans to attend Marshall University.
“This scholarship has been funded by the Monk family for many years,” said Laura Patrick, King’s Daughters Health Foundation director. “We cannot thank Edward Monk and the Monk family enough for their generosity and commitment to nursing’s future,” she said.
The Boyd County Medical Society awarded $6,000 in scholarships to four students from area high schools in Boyd and Greenup counties. The $1,500 scholarship provides assistance with the first year’s tuition, room, board, books and lab fees and is open to students pursuing any field of study.
This year’s scholarship recipients include:
• Charlee Billions, daughter of Dava Billions. A graduate of Raceland High School, Billions plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University
• Cameron Brown, son of Jay Qualls and Brenda Brown. A graduate of Paul G. Blazer High School, Brown plans to attend Morehead State University.
• Chloe Dearing, daughter of Tom Dearing and Kim Redman A graduate of Paul G. Blazer High School, Dearing plans to attend Northern Kentucky University.
• Brendan Fisher, son of Jennifer Fisher and Mike Fisher. A graduate of Boyd County High School, Fisher plans to attend Ashland Community and Technical College.
The Stewart Health Foundation Scholarship was awarded to Jada Johnson, daughter of James and Jennifer Johnson. A graduate of Boyd County High School, Johnson plans to attend Shawnee State University. The $2,000 scholarship provides assistance with the first year’s tuition, room, board, books and lab fees and is open to students pursuing any field of study. The scholarship is renewable for up to four years, as long as the recipient maintains a 2.50 GPA with a minimum of 12 hours of classes per semester.
“These scholarships represent a significant commitment on the part of the Monk family, the Boyd County Medical Society, and the Stewart Health Foundation,” Patrick said. “It’s our hope that these students will enjoy tremendous success in college and return to the community to make an even greater impact on Ashland and throughout the entire region.”