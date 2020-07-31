ASHLAND Thanks to generous donors in our the community, King’s Daughters Health Foundation recently awarded $12,000 in college scholarships to area students pursuing college degrees.
Five students earned the Edna and Mildred Monk Memorial Nursing Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship provides assistance with the first year’s tuition, room, board, books and lab fees and is open to dependents of King’s Daughters team members.
This year’s scholarship recipients include:
• Haley Young, daughter of Misty Young. A graduate of Russell High School, Young plans to attend Collins Career Center.
• Jordan Meeks, daughter of Denise and Rick Meeks. A graduate of Fairview High School, Meeks plans to attend Ohio University Southern.
• McKinney Meek, son of Tyler and Robyn Meek. A graduate of Ashland Blazer High School, Meek plans to attend the University of Louisville.
• Tyler Maynard, son of Matthew Maynard. A graduate of Lawrence County High School, Maynard plans to attend the University of Pikeville.
• Madeline Hill, daughter of Matt and Evie Hill. She’s a graduate of Russell High School.
“This scholarship has been funded by the Monk family for many years,” said Leslee McLeod, of the King's Daughters Health Foundation. “We cannot thank Edward Monk and the Monk family enough for their generosity and commitment to nursing's future.”
The Boyd County Medical Society awarded $6,000 in scholarships to four students, representing the four high schools in the Ashland-Russell metro area. The $1,500 scholarship provides assistance with the first year's tuition, room, board, books and lab fees and is open to students pursuing any field of study.
This year’s scholarship recipients include the following:
• Jordan Meeks (also listed above).
• Ainsley Bender, daughter of Jason Bender and Lauren Brewer. A graduate of Russell High School, Bender plans to attend Transylvania University.
• Mary “Betsy” Germann, daughter of Jason Camp and Elisabeth Camp-Germann. A graduate of Ashland Blazer High School, Germann plans to attend the University of Louisville.
• Erica Withrow, daughter of Jason and Corey Withrow. A graduate of Boyd County High School, Withrow plans to attend Morehead State University.
The Stewart Health Foundation Scholarship was awarded to Kaitlin Barker, daughter of Homer and Tonya Barker. A graduate of West Carter High School, Barker plans to attend Morehead State University. The $2,000 scholarship provides assistance with the first year’s tuition, room, board, books and lab fees and is open to students pursuing any field of study. The scholarship is renewable for up to four years, as long as the recipient maintains a 2.5 GPA with a minimum of 12 hours of classes per semester.
"These scholarships represent a significant commitment on the part of the Monk family, the Boyd County Medical Society and the Stewart Health Foundation," McLeod said. "It’s our hope that these students will enjoy tremendous success in college and return to the community to make an even greater impact on Ashland and throughout the entire region.”