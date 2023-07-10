ASHLAND King’s Daughters Health Foundation recently awarded $20,250 in college scholarships to area students pursuing college degrees.
The Edna and Mildred Monk Memorial Nursing Scholarship was awarded to five students pursuing degrees in nursing. The $1,250 scholarship provides assistance with the first year’s tuition, room, board, books and lab fees and is open to children or grandchildren of King’s Daughters team members or volunteers.
This year’s scholarship recipients include:
• Meredith Bartram, daughter of Phillip and Katharine Bartram. A graduate of Russell High School, Bartram plans to attend Ohio University Southern.
• Cayden Matney, daughter of Ashley Litteral. A graduate of Boyd County High School, Matney plans to attend Ashland Community and Technical College.
• Abby Leeper, daughter of Dale and Jody Leeper. A graduate of Paul G. Blazer High School, Leeper plans to attend Shawnee State University,
• Jaiden Burgess, daughter of Shad and Vanessa Burgess. A graduate of Greenup County High School, Burgess plans to attend Ohio University Southern.
• Taylor Crawford, daughter of Mike and Tracey Crawford. A graduate of Boyd County High School, Crawford plans to attend Thomas More University.
“This scholarship has been funded by the Monk family for many years,” Laura Patrick, King’s Daughters Health Foundation director, said. “We cannot thank Edward Monk and the Monk family enough for their generosity and commitment to nursing’s future.”
The Boyd County Medical Society awarded $6,000 in scholarships to four students from area high schools in Boyd and Greenup counties. The $1,500 scholarship provides assistance with the first year’s tuition, room, board, books and lab fees and is open to students pursuing any field of study.
This year’s scholarship recipients include:
• Destiny Pennington, daughter of Rick and Crystal Pennington. A graduate of Greenup County High School, Pennington plans to attend Ashland Community and Technical College.
• Jarod Brown, son of Lena and Scott Harmon, and Mike and Brandy Brown. A graduate of Paul G. Blazer High School, Brown plans to attend Marshall University.
• Ben Taylor, son of Gregory and Heidi Taylor. A graduate of Raceland-Worthington High School, Taylor plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University.
• Shaleigh Virgin, daughter of Remington Virgin and Alisha Mays. A graduate of Russell High School, Virgin plans to attend Ohio University Southern.
The Stewart Health Foundation Scholarship was awarded to Sydney Bush, daughter of Tim and Carla Bush. A graduate of East Carter High School, Bush plans to attend Transylvania University. The $2,000 scholarship provides assistance with the first year’s tuition, room, board, books and lab fees and is open to students pursuing a career in health care. The scholarship is renewable for up to four years, as long as the recipient maintains a 2.50 GPA with a minimum of 12 hours of classes per semester.