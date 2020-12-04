HUNTINGTON A local broadcasting company continues to grow its program to show appreciation for the U.S. military.
Kindred Communications asked listeners to donate items for care packages to be delivered to U.S. soldiers across the world.
“This has become an annual event for Kindred Communications and it has grown each year,” Mike Kirtner, CEO and owner of the company, said. “We love being able to be involved in the local community, especially to benefit our military. We appreciate the businesses that helped and all those individuals that gave.”
Kirtner said when the program began three years ago, it took two vans to contain the items. This year, donations filled a moving truck, which transported nonperishable snacks, personal care items, crossword puzzle books and other items to Military Missions in Lexington, where they will be sent to military personnel around the world.
"Everybody here is very much in tune with helping military people to let them know they haven't been forgotten," Kirtner said. "It's really rewarding to see people doing this. It's almost like they're looking for a way to support the military."
Kindred partnered with Clark's Pump-N-Shop and Setzer's World of Camping, as well as other businesses, where donations were collected.
“The response has been tremendous,” Account Executive Pamela Hall said. Hall initiated the program. "I'm overwhelmed at how our local area has given, especially during the pandemic. It feels really good to be a part of something that will benefit those that put their lives on the line each day for our freedom.”