GREENUP A Greenup woman has truly united the country in her own way.
Rachel Slone made a quilt from mask scraps collected from all 50 states.
“I like to quilt because I can start from nothing,” the 28-year-old said. “I just like to create my own thing.”
The queen-sized crazy quilt contains scraps from 80 contributors representing 1,547,240 masks made.
“I knew there was a group in Ashland making masks, so I figured there would be groups in other states,” she explained. “I just researched and reached out to individuals.”
She asked mask makers to send her 8-by-8 squares.
“I didn’t know if I’d get 50, but I got more than 50 because some states gave me more than one,” she said, noting the extra pieces ended up filling in the edges. In the middle is embroidered “Kindness the thread that connects us all.”
First, she made masks.
“I had no intention of making masks, but the administrator of (the nursing home where she worked) said, ‘We need masks for our employees,’ so I took my sewing machine to work and made 100 masks that day,” Slone said.
After she was laid off from her work as a physical therapist assistant, she was looking for something to do, and this was her project. It took six months to complete.
“The quilt is completed and is now on its way to (Washington, D.C.) for our leaders to see,” she said, noting she sent it to the White House. “I wanted it to represent the work so many put in making masks when there was a shortage, but most importantly, I wanted it to represent kindness. So many people were kind enough to contribute squares and so many people were kind enough to make masks for friends and family.”
She said she kept the project well organized as she worked and collected stories from many of the contributors.
“It was really interesting getting know these people,” she said. “I asked them to send a return address for a letter and picture and to send a total mask count when they sent a square.”
She said so far, she hasn’t heard if the quilt will be displayed someplace at the nation’s capital.
“I don’t have any idea, but I hope they’ll send it back if they aren’t going to use it,” Slone said.
