ARGILLITE Children and parents entering Argillite Elementary School Thursday paused at the front door while school nurse Kendra Adkins checked their temperature.
Then they walked down the hall to a classroom where nine child-size desks are set 6 feet apart. Teachers and aides wearing masks introduced themselves, showed the children where to sit and handed them plastic boxes of crayons and craft supplies.
The children came three at a time, and after every group of three left, an aide wiped down desks and chairs with disinfectant.
The occasion was kindercamp, an annual observance in Greenup County schools to familiarize children with the school, their teachers and basic school procedures.
Most years, kindercamp brings around 30 kids at a time to classrooms where they cluster around flower-shaped tables and later on to the playground where they romp on the slides and monkey bars.
Things were a bit different this year because in addition to walking in line, raising their hands and skipping their afternoon nap, children will be learning the basics of social distancing, hand sanitizing and, for some, wearing masks.
Masks will not be required for kindergartners, although all staff will wear them, Adkins said. Two of the three children in the first group were masked and successfully kept their masks on for most of the session. “As parents, if we train them, they will feel comfortable with about anything,” she said.
Masks may be new to grown-ups, but to kindergartners, everything in school is new, so face coverings will be part of the routine from the beginning, teacher Carrie Glass said. “And if you make it fun for them and if they see us with masks on, it will seem normal.”
This year’s kindercamp is a learning experience for teachers too, she said. “We’ll learn together. The hardest thing for me is keeping things sanitized, like door handles.”
Another point of difficulty will be preventing children from helping one another if, for example, one drops a box of crayons, she said. Helping would be nice, but would increase the risk of spreading the virus.
“They’ve definitely taken extreme measures for social distancing to cleaning. You can tell they’ve really thoroughly thought through everything they possibly could have and how to lower the risks,” said Chelsea Bayless, who brought her son Jasper.
“The district has done a really good job. This is something no one has experienced before. We just have to piece things together. It's great they've come this far,” said Dustin Ayala, who came with his daughter Mya and fiance Jessica Jones.
The school's custodians, Mary Potter and Brian Allen, have been meticulous in sanitizing the school, principal Craig Wilburn said. “They have followed around and cleaned and disinfected everything when nobody knows it's being done,” he said.
“Everybody has got to learn what this year is going to be like. This is the first step for that,” he said.