I have started working on garden and lawn decorations again, but, like I promised, I want to highlight crafts to do with a group, this craft is the best of both worlds. These butterflies are easy to make, they are stunning in a flower garden, and best extremely inexpensive because they are made from clothes pins.
Supplies:
Spring type clothes pins, 15 for each butterfly
Glue
Paint and paintbrushes
Directions:
Separate all 15 clothes pins, hold one side in each hand and slowly twist until one side comes free from the spring and then slide the spring off the remaining piece. Glue two of them together back (flat side) to back, this will become the body of your butterfly.
Glue an additional eight sets together the same way.
Glue the remaining pieces together the way they originally were as a clothes pin, with the bumpy/curved sides facing. Glue only the flat ends together, the pieces will form a V.
Keeping the ends as straight as possible, glue half of the clothes pin pairs together to form a wing for the butterfly. Only the bottom flat areas will be glued together, the pieces will not be in contact with each other all the way to the tips. Start with a “closed pair” (the flat backs glued together) and then glue on an “open pair” (ridges facing each other, forming a V-shape). Alternate the sections using four closed and three open, you will be starting and ending with closed sets.
Do the exact same thing to craft the other butterfly wing.
Glue the two wings together in the center, you may have to hold the wings together until the glue dries.
Glue the body section on top, covering the area where the wings join.
Your butterfly is ready to decorate. It can be painted or stained, or even left as is. You could use craft wire or pipe cleaners to add antennas. Wiggly eyes would be a cute addition. Glitter or press-on gems would be very pretty.
A ribbon or wire can be glued to hang the butterfly on the wall. A magnet could be used to make it refrigerator art, the butterfly isn’t heavy. I glued mine to a chopstick to use outside in the flowers.
If you place yours outside, make sure to protect your work of art by sealing it with Mod Podge.
Happy Crafting!