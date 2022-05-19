Has there ever been a child that didn’t play with the “spinners” or “wings” that fall from Maple trees in the spring? Perfect to try to catch as they fall, and equally perfect to throw into the air to watch them helicopter back to Earth. But then when we become adults and complain because they are all over the porch and car.
Let’s make a craft to recapture our childlike enjoyment or at least get rid of a few of the seed pods from our windshield.
Supplies:
4 Samaras (that’s the real name of Maple tree helicopters)
A twig
Hot glue
Paint (black for the body and pale blue or green for the wings)
Mod Podge or thinned white school glue
Paintbrush
Glitter may also be wanted
Directions:
If you notice the wings of dragonflies are clear but seem to have a bit of blue or green (sometimes even purple or pink) color and a definite sparkle, we are going to try to achieve that look with paint.
Select the colors you like and thin it with water to create a color wash, brush it onto the Samaras and set aside to dry. Placing them into a warm oven will dry them quickly (preheat the oven to 250, place the wings on a parchment-lined baking sheet, put the baking sheet into the oven and turn off the heat, when the oven is cool the wings should be dry) Paint the twig black and allow to dry.
When all paint is dry, glue the pods in pairs painted side down toward the top of the twig. The dragonfly will be flipped, and the “body” will be over the “wings.” Brush Mod Podge or thinned school glue over your creation, glitter can be added at this time to give it a sparkle.
I think these would make an adorable addition to a spring wreath or, glued to an artificial flower, they could be added to an arrangement. The dragonfly could be glued to floral wire and added to a living plant or flower arrangement. A pin back or hair clip could be added to create a piece of wearable art. Kids may want to make their own colorful dragonflies to use to decorate a wall or turn them into a mobile by gluing them onto thin strings and attaching the strings to a larger stick.
Happy Crafting!