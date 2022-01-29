Truckload of love
This Valentine craft is going to be so much fun for the youngsters (or anyone really) in your life. They can use all their imagination and creativity. Find an old cardboard box and some paints and let’s get started.
Supplies:
Sturdy cardboard for the truck and thinner cardboard or cardstock for the hearts
Craft knife or strong scissors
Paint
Paintbrushes
Pencil
Glue (hot glue for construction and school glue or a glue stick if decorating with paper)
Decorations if desired (scrapbooking paper, glitter, beads, pom-poms)
Directions:
Have your kids (or unleash your inner child) draw their favorite truck on a large piece of cardboard, the side of a box works well. Cut out the shape.
From the remaining cardboard, cut any embellishments your truck needs. I cut out fenders to go over the tires, bumpers, a running board, and the top rail along the bed of the truck. You will also need a flat section a little longer than your truck and wide enough to keep it from tipping (I used the long flap from the top of the box), it will be glued to the bottom to help the truck stand. You may also need a few small scraps of cardboard to go behind the tires to help hold the truck in place.
Paint your truck as desired and set aside to allow it to completely dry. It is best to allow one color section to dry before painting another.
Glue all the pieces together except the bottom piece that holds the truck upright. Cut a piece of thin cardboard the width of the back of the truck and as high as you want the hearts stacked. Rounding the top of this section will make it easier to hide it behind the hearts.
Cut hearts of several sizes from scrapbooking paper, or plain white paper if you want to color or paint them. Arrange them in an overlapping manner to cover the cardboard. Glue the hearts to the cardboard backing using a glue stick. Remember to allow some of the hearts to go below the bottom edge of the cardboard so it will look as if the hearts are inside the truck bed. Use hot glue to attach your finished “load” of hearts to the truck by gluing the cardboard to the back of the cutout.
Place a good amount of hot glue onto the bottom strip of cardboard in the area the wheels will be touching it. Hold in place until set.
This is cute as a truck, but any vehicle you want will work. How about a VW Beetle as a “Love Bug?"
Happy Crafting!
KIM ROMANS is an avid crafter living in Greenup County.