Adding to our theme of easy, inexpensive crafts to do with a group, today we are making a no-sew tote bag. Perfect for carrying your things home from camp or VBS, but also great for things such as picking up corn from the Farmers Market or shells from the beach. And the bag will be machine washable.
Supplies:
Old T-shirt
Scissors
Marker
Straight edge
Directions:
With the shirt flat and seams matching, cut along where the sleeve and shirt body come together, removing the sleeves completely. Cut the neckline out across the top, coming close to the area where the sleeves were removed, creating the handles and main opening for the bag.
Turn the shirt inside out. Decide how deep you want your bag; using a straight edge mark a line across the shirt. Cutting through front and back of the shirt at the same time, cut strips across the bottom of the shirt. The strips will be approximately half an inch wide and from the bottom to the line you drew. The strips on the ends will be split up the seam to create two strips.
Now you will have to decide if you want the knots and “fringe” to show. If you want the knots to be part of the decoration, turn your shirt back the right way, if you do not want the knots and fringe leave it inside out for the next step.
You will be double knotting each pair of strips. Pull the knots up tight to prevent holes in the bottom of your bag.
Finishing the bag:
If you have decided to use the knots and fringe as decoration you may want to also add beads by simply slipping the beads onto the strips and knotting the ends. Beads, bells, charms, anything that can be tied on can be added.
If you have decided to have a flat bottom to your tote bag, you will want to cut the strips off as close to the knots as possible and then turn your bag right side out.
If you don’t like seeing the knots or if the gaps between the knots is too large, a strip of duct tape can be added to the bottom on the inside of your bag. (If tape is used, it will need to be removed before washing and re-applied afterwards.)
“Carry” on and Happy Crafting!