Like so very many others, I’ve spent a lot of time enjoying Shark Week and that made me start thinking about the beauty of the ocean. Soon I was humming the Beatles’ song “Octopus’s Garden,” and now, here we are. I have a plan to display the “treasures” that have been carried home from the beach, but first I need to craft an octopus or two or three…
Supplies for the octopus:
Craft sticks
Craft foam
Paint
Paint brushes
Glue
Scissors
Directions:
Place and glue four craft sticks overlapping each other, in a starburst type pattern. They should be spread out and only crossing each other in the center. These will become the eight arms of your octopus. When the glue is dry, paint the sticks. Feel free to be as colorful as you want to be, we want our octopus’s garden to be a magical place.
Using something round (perhaps the bottom of a small drinking glass or the top of a vitamin bottle) trace a circle onto the craft foam and cut it out. This will become the head. The foam can also we painted a color to work with the sticks you painted earlier. Glue the head onto the center of your arms, covering the area where the sticks all overlap.
Add eyes, you can either use wiggle eyes or paint them on, and a smile on the face. The suckers (yes, that is the real term) can be painted onto the arms using small circles or you can glue on pony beads.
That’s basically all there is to making the octopus, but now we can use it in other crafts. You could glue a string to it and hang it from the window or ceiling or add a magnet and place it on the refrigerator. But I am going to make a wall hanging with mine.
Additional supplies:
Canvas or heavy cardboard
Paint
Paint brushes
Glue
Decorations
Directions:
Paint the canvas or cardboard blue to be the background and allow to dry. Now it is time to decorate, glue on your octopus, and possibly a thin layer of sand and/or shells at the bottom. Paint in some seaweed and fish or use stickers if you’d like. It is your work of art, do what makes you happy. If you and the octopus are pleased with the garden, what should it matter what anyone else thinks? I think I’m going to add some of the lyrics of the song right in the middle of the canvas.
Happy Crafting!
KIM ROMANS is an avid crafter living in Greenup County.