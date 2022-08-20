Pineapples have long represented hospitality and luxury; they can be found carved into furniture and on stained glass windows. If nothing else, they should remind us how to conduct ourselves in everyday life, a little tough on the outside and sweet on the inside. Today we are going to craft a few “pineapples” to add to the inviting hospitality of our own homes. Get the kids ready, they are going to want to help.
Pineapple placemats:
Supplies:
Placemats (solid color vinyl, fabric, or paper)
Paint (if using a fabric placemat, use a fabric paint)
Contact paper
Scissors
Paper plate
Directions:
Cut a pineapple shape from contact paper, save the pineapple for another craft or use it as a sticker, we will be using the shape outline as a stencil for this craft.
Smooth the contact paper onto the placemat, pressing firmly, especially on the inside edges to prevent paint from bleeding under. You can have as many pineapples on your placemat as you want, but make sure the center openings do not overlap.
Pour yellow paint into the paper plate, using your fingertip paint dots to fill in the space of the pineapple, do the same to fill in the crown with green.
Go back and add some brown paint dots among the yellow.
Carefully remove your stencil. If you want to use the same one again, first remove any paint that may have gotten on the contact paper.
The reverse can also be done, press the cut-out shape onto your placemat and fill in the rest of the area with the same fingerprint dots, making sure to closely outline the pineapple.
Pine Cone Pineapple:
Pine cone
Paint
Paintbrush
Green felt, craft foam, or paper
glue
Directions:
With a large paintbrush, paint the entire pine cone yellow. You do not have to worry about getting the paint all the way to the back of the scales, the dark areas will help it look more like a pineapple.
After the paint is completely dry, cut blades for the crown from felt, paper, or craft foam. They can be cut individually or in a strip. Glue the blades into place at the top of the pine cone, if you are using a strip, roll it and pinch the end before gluing.
If you are using a small pine cone, a ribbon could be added to hang the pineapple from a Christmas tree.
Happy Crafting!