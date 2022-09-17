305731752_748828732885796_11929223413577984_n.jpg

As you may or may not know, this weekend is the Mothman Festival in Point Pleasant W.Va., and in the spirit of celebration, I wanted to make a Mothman craft. These little finger puppets are extremely simple, very cute and they may keep the kids busy for a while, both in creating them and playing with them.

Supplies:

Felt

Glue

Scissors

Paper to make your pattern

And because my finger puppet is supposed to look like Mothman, I added red gems for the eyes

Directions:

For any finger puppet, one must have a body/tube large enough to allow your finger to fit inside, start your pattern by drawing a line on each side of your finger. Remember to leave enough space to glue the edges. At the top of the body add a round head. Cut out.

To create the wings, trace a general outline of your puppet body front in the center of a piece of paper, fold the outline you made in half lengthwise while also folding the paper in half. Draw a wing from the side of the body, cut out while keeping the paper folded to create a matching wing pattern.

Cut both pattern pieces from black felt. To make Mothman’s arms cut two thin strips with a rounded end.

To assemble your finger puppet, glue the arms to the backside of the front body section then glue the front body to the back body/wings. Remember to only glue the sides and top, you will leave the bottom open to place over your finger.

Glue on the gem eyes and I wanted my Mothman to be friendly, so I added a small red felt smile. The is also glitter on his ears and tummy to give him a festive look.

If Mothman is not your thing, the same idea can be used to make a variety of other little friends. Add little white fangs and remove the arms and he could be a bat for Halloween. With the wings cut in a different shape and colored felt added, you could have a beautiful butterfly friend. Do away with the wings entirely and add ears or tails and you can have nearly any friend you want…dogs, cats, monkeys, bears. Why not make a girl puppet and another puppet with eight legs to act out Little Miss Muffett? Endless ideas.

Happy Crafting!

KIM ROMANS is an avid crafter living in Greenup County.

