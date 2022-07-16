I’ve been told many times over the years that if you want a plant that cannot be killed, get succulents. I am here to let you know, they can be killed; too much water, not enough sun, and then your precious plants are gone.
Staying with the theme of crafts to make with a group on a budget, we are going to make succulents from pinecones. I know unless you are an artist (which I am not) these plants are not going to fool anyone up close, but from a distance they really can be mistaken for a living succulent.
Supplies:
Pinecones
Glue
Paint
Paintbrushes
Rocks
Base (bowl, rock, cardboard)
Directions:
Pinecones can be purchased but it doesn’t take long to look around in the woods and gather some yourself. If you do collect pinecones from your yard, they will need to be cleaned and dried. Dip the pinecones in warm, soapy water, swish them around, and then let them soak for a few minutes. They will float and most likely the scales will close up, don’t worry, they will open when dry. Place the washed pinecones in the sun to dry or in a 200-degree oven for about an hour.
The pinecones will need to be cut into pieces to make the succulents; using pruning shears makes this step easier. All parts of the cut pinecone can be used, the bottom can be used like the other sections or flipped over and used that way.
Paint all your pieces with a base color, I used green, then use additional colors on the edges or in the center. For this, I added white and yellow to my original green. I also used a touch of light purple.
You may want to look online for photos of succulents. It is surprising how colorful some of them can be.
After the pieces are dry, it is time to “plant” your succulents. They can be glued to a rock, into a small dish, a piece of cardboard, or fill a flowerpot with smalls rocks and place them on top. Succulents live in rocky, sandy soil so that is something to remember when trying to make your pinecone creations look more realistic.
Even with a small pinecone, you can get two or three succulents, so it doesn’t take long to fill even a large flowerpot with them.
Happy Crafting!