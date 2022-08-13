Sometimes you don’t know you should be thinking about organization until you are slapped in the face by it, but I suppose everyone needs a little help getting organized from time to time. Today’s crafts feature cute ways to get organized, and they would be especially cute for a college dorm room.
Earring and sunglasses holder:
Supplies:
Chopsticks or thin dowels
Ribbon, twine, or yarn
Paint
Paintbrushes
scissors
Glue
Directions:
Decide how many rows you will need to hang your glasses and earrings (I used four). Paint the chopsticks and set them aside to dry completely. Lay your ribbon flat with the pretty side against the table. Starting at a bottom corner, glue a chopstick to the ribbon. Continue to space the chopsticks as desired, gluing them to the ribbon as you go. When the final chopstick has been added to create the top, fold the ribbon over, leaving a small loop on the top, and glue it to itself back to the bottom, sandwiching the chopsticks in between the ribbon layers. At the bottom, fold the ribbon to the back and glue in place, giving your sides a finished appearance. Repeat for the other side, making sure to keep your chopsticks level. Thread a length of ribbon through the loops on top and tie it in a pretty bow for hanging. The earring hooks and a leg of a pair of sunglasses go over the chopsticks.
Post earring hanging organizer:
Supplies:
Embroidery hoop
Tulle netting
Paint
Paintbrushes
Scissors
Glue
Directions:
Take the embroidery hoop apart, paint the outside and the edges of the larger and the inside and edges of the smaller. Allow to dry.
Cut a section of tulle large enough to entirely cover the inner circle, it doesn’t have to be perfect, it can even be a square at this point because we will be trimming it later. Add glue around the smaller circle and smooth the tulle over it, quickly press the other half of the embroidery hoop over it. Pull it as taut as possible and tighten the screw on the outer ring. Trim away the tulle on the back. A ribbon can be added for hanging by gluing it to the back of the hoop or looped through the opening left by the screw. Push the earring posts through the netting holes and replace the backs to hold in place.
Happy crafting!