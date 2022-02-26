Much like owls delivering messages in the Harry Potter books, we can make this little snowy owl to send the message to winter to step aside because we are ready for spring (or if you are a snow lover, I suppose your owl could deliver a plea for more snow and cold weather).
Supplies:
Pinecone
Cotton balls
Felt
Glue
Scissors
Paint
Paintbrushes
(The paint and brushes can be replaced with markers and googly eyes)
Directions:
Tear the cotton balls into small sections. Start pressing the small pieces of cotton ball fluff between the scales of the pinecone. You will not need to glue the cotton balls to the pinecone, the scales will hold them in place, and if there is a section you aren’t happy with, the cotton is easily removed and can be placed again. The closely stacked scales at the bottom will not be as important as the upper scales of the pinecone. Remember you are not trying to cover the entire pinecone, allowing the curved scales to show is what forms the owl’s distinct markings.
To make the wings, cut two matching teardrop shapes from white felt. Use brown paint or a marker to add the small, curved designs to the wings. Allow to dry.
The face is also made from felt. Cut a piece that is somewhat heart-shaped at the top and rounded at the bottom. Paint large yellow eyes in the lobes of the face section and a black beak toward the bottom of the section. Set aside to dry.
As all pinecones are different, you will want to look at yours and select which side turned out the best and use that as the front. Glue the face at the top but not extending too far past the top of the pinecone. The wings will be glued to the sides, the narrow end pointing down to form the wing tips.
I think these owls would be adorable displayed on a piece of driftwood or even glued to a small tree branch. A loop of ribbon could be glued to the top or a spring — type clothes pin could be added to the bottom so the owl could be used as a Christmas ornament.
He sure is cute so however you decide to use him I’m certain he will make a welcome addition.
Happy Crafting!
KIM ROMANS is an avid crafter living in Greenup County.