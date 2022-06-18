The weather is warm, and it is time to head to the beach or pool (or even the swing on your back porch). That means it is also time to break out those paperback books for your summer read.
I know a lot of these books get left behind after vacation or passed long to someone else boarding a plane, but there is still no excuse to fold over the corner of the page or to mark your page with the crumpled receipt you found at the bottom of your purse. These bookmark ideas are cute, quick to make, and are so inexpensive you could pass them along with the book when you are finished reading.
Bookworm with a ribbon:
Supplies:
Felt or craft foam
Ribbon or string
Scissors
Glue
Decorations if desired
Directions:
Cut a worm shape from felt or craft foam, use the original worm shape to trace to make an exact match, cut out the second worm shape. Measure around the book you are going to use the bookmark with and cut the ribbon or string to that length. Glue the ribbon to one end of the bookworm and fold the ribbon back and around to the other end of the worm. Make sure the ribbon is flat and not twisted then glue it in place at the other end of the worm.
Match and glue the other worm on top, sandwiching the ribbon between the layers. Eyes and a smile can be added to the worm.
Swimming bookmark:
Supplies:
Felt or craft foam
Cardstock or sheet of thin plastic
Scissors
Glue
Directions:
Cut two matching shapes from the felt or craft foam. Cut a section of cardstock or thin plastic the width of your shape and about 2 inches long. Remember you only need the top section of your shape, it will be floating across the top of your book, for example if you make a sailboat remember to leave off the part that would be under the water.
Sandwich the plastic or cardstock between the layers of felt or craft foam, glue in place.
Decorate the shape as desired. A stick-person swimming or waving would be cute. A bookworm could also work. How about the head and back of a sea serpent swimming across the top of your book?
The shapes for either of these bookmarks could be themed to go with the book you are reading.
Happy Crafting!