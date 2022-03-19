The NCAA tournament has begun, and when you read this, I hope your favorite team is still playing (unless they were against my team).
I thought a basketball craft could help us through the “boring times” between games. We are going to make a doorhanger to let the public know we are watching the game.
Supplies:
Craft foam of several colors (You could also use light weight plywood)
Paint and paint brushes if using plywood
Scissors (saw for plywood)
Marker
Glue
Ribbon or magnets for hanging
Directions:
Decide what you want your message to be. To make the letters, I first made a grid on cardstock the size I wanted the letters to be. My squares were 1-inch, I filled the entire space with the letter shape. Cut out the letters and trace them onto the craft foam, cut again. (If using plywood, trace the letters directly onto the door hanger and paint them your desired color.)
Cut a circle from orange craft foam (or painted plywood) to become your basketball, add the black stripes with a Sharpie or paint.
A team name, their logo, or your favorite player’s number can be added using paint or craft foam. I tried to duplicate the University of Kentucky’s interlocking U and K by first drawing it on blue and outlining with black before cutting it out and gluing it to white and cutting around it.
Glue all your pieces together using glue stick or school glue for the foam and hot glue or wood glue for the plywood.
Add the ribbon by gluing it to the back or drilling holes through the background of your hanger. I have a metal door, so I glued magnets to the back instead.
This craft is not just limited to basketball, the circle can easily be turned into a baseball or softball and the doorhanger could share the message of “Meet me at the ballfield.” Or it could be a tennis ball with “Gone to practice.” It doesn’t even have to be a ball, how about pom-poms for a cheerleader? Or a dog, “Caution the dog will bark when you knock.” Even a sleeping baby face with a ruffled bonnet “Baby sleeping, please knock softly.”
To make everything even easier, shapes and letters (both in wood and craft foam) can usually be found in most craft stores.
Happy Crafting!
KIM ROMANS is an avid crafter living in Greenup County.