If there is one thing every student needs in the classroom, it’s a pencil. Get the kids together and let’s decorate those boring yellow necessities.
Magic Wand:
Supplies:
Craft foam
Curling ribbon
Glue
Scissors
Pencil
Directions:
Cut a star shape from the craft foam, you can freehand this shape or trace something such as a cookie cutter.
Cut several strands of ribbon, it is easier to glue to the pencil if you cut it twice the desired length and fold it in half to glue. Gently pull the scissors down the length of ribbon to make it curl. Glue the ribbon to the metal part of the pencil eraser or just slightly below.
Glue the star over the ribbon, making sure not to glue to the eraser. The star can be folded down without being damaged when the eraser is needed.
Any shape can be used in this manner, even a fish to go with the shark pencil case from last week.
Pencil Pal:
Supplies:
Pom-pom
Google eyes
Craft foam
Scissors
Glue
Pencil
Directions:
This is a pencil topper so it can be removed to use the eraser or moved to a new pencil.
Cut a section of fun foam that will wrap around the pencil and overlap slightly. Glue together. Add a pom-pom to the top for the head by using a bit of glue to the edges of the foam body, press firmly, and hold until dry.
Eyes, arms and other details can be used to give your pal some personality. I just used eyes and arms, but perhaps yours will be a cat or dog, then you’ll want to give it not only eyes but also ears and a tail. Maybe you want a butterfly, in that case you’ll need antenna and wings. Have fun with this, it is your pal, and your imagination is the only limit to what you do.
Some students are going to think they are too old for foam wands and pencil topper pals, but we have something for them, too.
Designer pencils:
Supplies:
Pencil
Mod Podge
Scissors
Paper
Directions:
This is a very simple craft after you find the right paper, scrapbooking paper is too thick and tissue paper is too thin and will wrinkle, the bast to use is a lightweight wrapping paper.
Cut your selected paper the length of the pencil, the width will be just enough to wrap around the pencil with a slight overlap.
Spread the Mod Podge in a thin, even layer on the paper and wrap around the pencil. Allow to dry.
Happy Crafting!
KIM ROMANS is an avid crafter living in Greenup County.