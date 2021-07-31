Raise your hand if you have seashells that you’ve carried home from the beach. eah, my hand is raised, too, but I bought the shells I’m using today (you can get a big bag of them for a dollar!).
Crab:
Supplies:
A shell
Red paint (or color of your choice)
Paintbrush
Eyes (googly eyes or beads)
Pipe cleaners (color to go with the shell paint color)
Scissors
Glue
Directions:
Paint the shell red or the color you’ve selected for your crab, allow to dry completely.
Measure how long you want your front legs and claws/pinchers to be. Before cutting the pipe cleaner, shape the claw by folding back a little bit (the size you want the claw to be), twist the pipe cleaner around itself once, and then shape the other side of the claw the same way. Finish off the leg and claw by twisting the pipe cleaner around itself a couple of times, and then cut the pipe cleaner off close to the twist. Repeat for the other front leg.
To make the other eight legs, decide how long you want them to be and then cut four pieces twice that length. Fold all four pieces in half.
Glue two of the folded sections on each side of the shell by adding glue to the inside of the shell close to the edge and allowing the legs to extend from the sides. The claws will be glued in the front the same way.
Add eyes and any other features you want.
Shell Fish:
Supplies:
Shells
Paint
Glue
Eye (or paint on the eye)
Directions:
Select shells in the shapes you like. You will need a larger shell for the body of the fish and a smaller one for the tail. Tiny shells or broken pieces can be used for fins.
Paint the shells using the color(s) you want your fish to be. Set aside to dry completely.
Glue the body section or the tail section, overlap just enough to make a good contact so the glue will hold.
Add the eye and attach the shell pieces you are using for fins (the fins can also be made of cardstock or simply painted on).
Hang your fish in a “fishbowl” and add some sand at the bottom for your crab. Glue magnets to them and put them on your refrigerator. Just have fun with them.
Happy Crafting!
KIM ROMANS is an avid crafter living in Greenup County.