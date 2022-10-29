Keep your ghosts and skeletons. There is no scarier Halloween decoration than a spider. Yes, I am afraid of spiders. And before I start to get hate mail about how beneficial they are, trust me I know all that, they may keep down the insect population and some of them are beautiful, but they have all those legs, and they move like a broken wind-up toy. If they stay in their webs and don’t go rogue, we’re all good; I won’t bother them if they don’t bother me. Anyway, enough about my love/hate relationship with them, that is what we are crafting this week, a spider.
Supplies:
An embroidery hoop (If you don’t have one, fashion a hoop by gluing a strip of cardboard into a circle.)
Black trash bag
Scissors
Pipe cleaners
Glue
Eyes
Craft foam
Paint
Directions:
Start by folding your flat garbage bag until it is the size you want the length of your strips to be, then start cutting. You will need lots of strips. The smallest hoop I could find took an entire large garbage bag to cover. If you don’t want a black spider, feel free to cut your strips from a disposable plastic tablecloth, or you could even use fabric strips if the spider is going to be displayed indoors. My strips were about a half-inch wide and 5 inches long.
Tie the strips tightly around the hoop using a double knot. Push them as closely together as possible so the spider’s body will be full and fuzzy. It will take a while, but since it is so easy to do you can tie them while watching your favorite horror movie to make the task go faster.
Once all the strips are tied on, you will want to add the legs. Since I used the smallest hoop, I folded four pipe cleaners in half to make the eight legs and glued them onto the sides of the hoop. I cut high top sneaker shapes from the craft foam and glued them to six of the eight pipe cleaners, I cut mitten shapes for the other two because I wanted him to have hands. I embellished the shoes with paint.
I added fangs cut from craft foam and two eyes, feel free to add as many eyes as you wish, some spiders have up to twelve.
Happy Halloween and Happy Crafting!