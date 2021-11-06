Ironton Wizardfest is next weekend (Nov. 14 and 15), and we are going to need a magic wand, so we’re going to make one today.
These wands are easy to craft, even if you’re a Muggle, so you are going to want to make one for each member of your wizarding family.
Supplies:
Chopstick (or thin dowel or even a stick from the tree in your yard)
Hot glue
Sandpaper
Paint
Paintbrushes
You may also want to add small rhinestones or glitter to the finished wand.
Directions:
After selecting the stick you are crafting into your wand, you need to use the sandpaper to smooth any rough spots or splinters and to blunt the ends of the stick. (This step is especially important if you are using a twig from your yard; the wand can have a very natural look and doesn’t have to be straight, but we want it to be a safe as possible with no sharp points.)
Use hot glue to build up a “handle” on one end of your wand. This will be achieved by layering several applications of glue, allowing it to harden between each layer. Remember to taper the glue from a thicker buildup to a thinner one.
After the hand hold is made, design the rest of the wand using hot glue as well. (It is easier to do this step if you do one side at a time, so you don’t have to hold the wand while the glue dries.) Remember, you will want the wand to narrow to a point on the opposite end from the handle. It may take several overall applications to achieve a look you like.
After the glue is dry, you can decorate your wand. It seems to work best if there is both a light and dark element to the color scheme. Paint one on first and then dry brush on the other color. (Dry brush is when you load the paint onto your paintbrush and then wipe most of it off onto a paper towel before lightly brushing it over the raised areas to highlight them.)
You could use the glue to make “vines” on your stick/wand and paint them green, perhaps even glue on some tiny fake leaves. Or maybe you would want to paint your wand a dark color all over and add glitter between the raised glue areas? How about a white wand with gems glued in a spiral from handle to tip?
Enjoy Wizardfest and Happy Crafting!
KIM ROMANS is an avid crafter living in Greenup County.