This is another cute Valentine’s Day craft that can be completed in just an hour or two and can be made entirely from recycled materials. I did add a few craft supplies I had on hand, but it would be just as cute without them.
Supplies:
Sturdy cardboard (a box works well)
Craft knife
Empty can (I used a soup can, size the can to the size of topiary you want to make)
Paint
Paint brushes
Chopsticks
Hot glue
Decorations (I used glitter, scrapbooking paper, and a paper towel roll but stickers or flowers would be nice)
Directions:
From the cardboard cut three hearts of different sizes: small, medium, and large.
Paint and/or decorate the hearts as you desire. Using a glue stick and scrapbooking paper, I covered mine to match the truck decoration we did last week.
The white flower/leaf design on the largest heart was made using a paper towel roll. I painted the roll white and allowed it to dry completely. I used scissors to cut it into very thin rings. I pinched the rings together in the middle to make a V-shape and added a dot of glue to hold it in place. I glued three of them together to make the design I wanted. They were then randomly glued to the heart.
Glue the chopsticks to the back, I needed to use two for the size topiary I made. To get the height you need, simply add another chopstick where the previous one ended.
Paint the can and allow to dry. Decide how much of the stick you want to show over the can and cut off any excess, cardboard is going to be added to the bottom hidden by the can so height can also be added.
Cut two pieces of cardboard that will fit snuggly inside the can. Glue them to the bottom of the stick; one piece to the back of the chopstick and one piece to the front. Make a puddle of hot glue in the bottom of the can, press the cardboard firmly into the glue and hold to allow it to set. More glue can be added at the top of the cardboard to anchor it to the can.
I made mine to go on a mantle, but I think these would be adorable made with really large hearts and a dowel rod to go on each side of a doorway.
Happy Crafting!
KIM ROMANS is an avid crafter living in Greenup County.