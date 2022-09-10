I crafted my first gnome about three years ago, and suddenly they seem to have taken over my house. I have gnome Christmas ornaments, gnomes with flowers for spring, I even have dishtowels decorated with gnomes, but apparently that isn’t enough because this week we are going to craft a fall gnome for our door.
Supplies:
Faux leaves
Felt
Cardboard
Paint
paintbrush
Something round for the nose (I used a sports drink bottle lid)
Glue
Scissors
Directions:
Cut a strip of cardboard a couple inches longer than you want the beard of your gnome to be and approximately a third of the width. Taper one end of the cardboard.
Cut the leaves from the branches into individual leaves, this will make them easier to work with.
Starting at the tapered end, glue the leaves onto the cardboard, layering and overlapping them to create a beard shape. Leave the last inch or two of the cardboard uncovered. Leaves can also be glued to the back edges to help give the beard a fuller, more rounded shape. If you feel like you have a bald spot, cut a piece from a leaf and carefully glue it into the beard.
The hat is formed by cutting the desired shape from a piece of cardboard. Cover the hat with felt, folding it to the back and gluing it in place. The patches are felt scraps glued on and the messy “stitch lines” are simply paint. Glue the hat into place over the top of the leaf beard.
The nose I crafted is a bottle cap covered with felt. Lay the lid on top of a piece of felt, stretch and smooth the felt over the edges and glue it inside the cap. You could use a wooden bead or a pom-pom instead. I dry brushed a bit of pink paint on the top of the nose for a little added color.
To hang, either punch two holes in the top of the cardboard the beard was constructed on and run a wire through the holes, the wire will be hidden behind the hat, or it is lightweight enough to glue a ribbon to the hat for hanging.
I coated the cardboard with Mod Podge because it will be on the door. If you feel like your gnome needs more durability, the cardboard could be replaced with craft foam.
Happy Crafting!