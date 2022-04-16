These little spring critters are quick and easy to craft and would make an adorable addition to an Easter basket or egg hunt.
Bunny:
Supplies:
Felt (white or gray and pink for the inner ears)
Pom-pom
Glue
Polyfil stuffing and plastic pellets for weight
Paint for the face
Directions:
Cut two matching snowman-type-shapes from the felt for the body. Cut two long bunny ears from the body color of felt and two smaller ear shapes from the pink. Glue a pink section inside each of the ears.
Glue the ears to the top of the head of one body section. Apply glue along the outer edge of the body shape leaving a gap at the bottom, making sure to sandwich the ears between the layers, and place the other body section on top. Set aside to dry completely before moving to the next step.
Add a small amount of Polyfil stuffing and some plastic pellets to the bunny and glue the gap at the bottom closed.
Glue on the pom-pom tail and paint eyes on your bunny. If you want him to have arms and feet, they can be added the same way as the ears.
Chick:
Supplies:
Yellow felt
Glue
Stuffing and pellets
Paint
Directions:
The chick is also made with a snowman shape body. Instead of ears, two wings will be cut and added to the side. It will be glued and stuffed the same as the bunny. When the glue is set, paint on eyes and an orange triangle to be the beak.
Lamb:
Supplies:
Felt (white and black)
Glue
Stuffing and pellets
Paint
Directions:
The shape of the lamb is basically a puffy cloud with a bump up on one end to be the head, cut two matching shapes from the white felt.
From the black felt, cut two legs (or four if you wish) and an oval with two ears sticking out from the upper sides. Glue the face to the top shape over the head area and add the legs to the bottom in the same manner you added the bunny ears and chick wings. Glue and stuff as before.
Add the eyes by first painting a white dot then adding the eye color you desire.
These little animals could also be used to play games, you could draw a target on posterboard and place it on the floor to see who can throw them closer to the bullseye or see who can get the most of them in the basket in a set time.
Happy Easter and Happy Crafting!
KIM ROMANS is an avid crafter living in Greenup County.