It’s closing in on our birthday—get ready to celebrate our independence.
I had been trying to think of a craft for kids to do for the 4th of July, and I think these are adorable. As a matter of fact, I think they would be great for the kids to make and give to grandparents and aunts and uncles, because not only are they decorations for the holiday, they also contain a special memory of the child themselves.
Supplies:
Craft sticks (I used the jumbo size)
Paint (red, white, blue, and a flesh tone — or just use the color of the sticks as the face color)
Paintbrushes
Glue
White felt, cardstock, or paper for the beard
(Google eyes if you want to use them)
Directions:
Place an odd-number craft sticks in a row (the number will depend on the size of the sticks and your child’s hands), even and touching. Glue another craft stick across the first ones about halfway down to form Uncle Sam’s iconic top hat. Allow the glue to dry.
Paint the top part of the hat by alternating red and white. Paint the brim blue. Allow to dry. White stars can be added to the blue if desired.
If using a flesh tone paint, paint the rest of the craft stick with that color.
Trace your child’s hands onto the paper, cardstock, or felt. Cut out. Position them slightly overlapping to form Uncle Sam’s white beard and glue in place. (If you have an older child with larger hands, you may only need to use one handprint to make a full beard.)
Now add the face. You can glue on google eyes or paint them on, they can be as simple as two black dots. A nose can be added by mixing a tiny bit of red paint to the flesh tone or to white to make a very light pink hue that will be used to paint a small oval above the beard. You could even add hair and eyebrows if you like.
An eagle can be made with the same basic materials. Glue the craft sticks together in the same way but flip it over and use the crossbar on the back. Paint the sticks brown. Cut an eagle head from the cardstock or paper and glue to the top, feet can also be cut out and added to the bottom. Cut out the two hands and glue them to the sides to be the wings.
Happy Crafting—enjoy the time spending crafting with your kids.
KIM ROMANS is an avid crafter living in Greenup County.