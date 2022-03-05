We’re in that awkward time where we are ready for spring and winter won’t move along, so today we are doing handprint birds with cardinals for winter and robins for spring. (And yes, before anyone says anything, I know these would be so much cuter made from a child’s handprints, but I didn’t have a child available, and I knew where my hands were without even having to look for them.)
These are very easy and would be wonderful to do with a large group of children.
Cardinal:
Supplies:
Canvas, cardstock, or thick paper to paint on
Paint: red, black, white, and orange or yellow
Paintbrushes
Paper plate
Directions:
To make the cardinal you can either use a large paintbrush to apply the red paint to cover your entire hand or you can pour a small amount of paint into a paper plate and rub your hand in the paint. Press your hand firmly onto the desired area of your background, lift straight up to avoid smearing the paint. Allow to dry completely.
Use a paint brush to add the black mask area to the face of your cardinal, also add the black legs at this time. Again, allow to dry.
Paint the beak and eyes. Use a large paintbrush or your fingers to add lots of fluffy snow around the cardinal.
Robin:
Supplies:
Canvas, cardstock, or thick paper for the background
Paint: brown, red, white, yellow, and green
Paintbrushes
Paper plate
Directions:
The robin is made very much like the cardinal. After the brown handprint is made, you will turn the palm part into the body and paint the head above it. After the brown paint it dry, don’t forget to add the red belly area to the robin.
Paint a white eye, and when that dries completely add the black center. Paint the legs and beak yellow.
Add lots of new green grass around the robin by brushing upward with stronger pressure at the base and less at the tip. When the individual blades are dry, you can lightly brush a small amount of green through it to fill it in.
Do one (or both!) with your kids this weekend. I can assure you that everyone will have fun and that your birds will turn out better than mine did!
Happy Crafting!
KIM ROMANS is an avid crafter living in Greenup County.