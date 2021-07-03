If you’ve crafted with me before, I’m sure you have noticed I am a big fan of using handprints, and fingerprints, and even footprints in crafting. They instantly make a simple craft a “collectible,” in my view, so let’s make a collectible or two for the 4th of July. Your family could make these shirts to wear to the fireworks display or you could have all the supplies and let guests make their own shirts to remember your incredible cookout.
Supplies:
Shirt
Fabric paint (red and blue, you’ll also need white if you are not using a white shirt)
Large foam paintbrush
Foam plates or disposable plastic trays
Cardboard it fit inside the shirt
Directions:
Wash and dry your shirt without using fabric softener (including dryer sheets). Place the cardboard inside the shirt and smooth the fabric. You may find it easier to fold the shirt to the back and use masking tape to hold it in place, this will prevent it from moving while little hands are doing their work of art.
Decide the size and placement of your flag. Using the foam brush, coat your left hand with blue paint and press firmly in what will be the top left side of your flag, lift straight up trying not to smear the print.
Wash hands.
Pour the red paint onto the disposable plate. Decide if you want to use your thumb or first finger to make your stripes, dip into the paint and start making your print stripes. It may be easier to turn the shirt sideways to make these prints. Leave about a thumb’s width between the red stripes. The flag has thirteen stripes, but you don’t have to be that realistic to get the idea of an American flag, but you will want to remember it begins and ends with red.
If you are using a shirt color other than white you will want to also add the white stripes with prints. If you are using a dark colored shirt, you may want to spray a layer of white spray paint to the design area of your shirt before you begin.
This same idea can be used to decorate placemats for the holiday, just follow the same directions. Remember to wash fabric placemats before decorating. The placemats could also be made from paper and then thrown away after the party or covered in clear shelf liner to save from year to year. (Sandwich the paper flags between two layers of shelf liner, press the edges firmly to seal, trim to size leaving a small boarder around all sides.)
Have a happy and safe 4th of July, and Happy Crafting!
KIM ROMANS is an avid crafter living in Greenup County.